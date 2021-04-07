Two brothers perform under the pressures of the pandemic at Shady Spring High School

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — In the last few years, the Chapman name is synonymous with success on the Shady Spring High School basketball team.

Braden and Cole Chapman are sophomores at Shady Spring High School. They said the ideals of hard work and dedication come from their family. As freshman, they played with their older brothers Dane and Haven before they graduated.

The boys are determined and have a strong work ethic. Braden wanted to get back on the court less than an hour after losing a tournament game.

“It made me hungrier, because I mean stuff is shut down so just finding gyms, there are not a lot of gyms out there so getting it in when you can is important,” said Braden.

“That is the type of the players they are you know if they can get in to the gym they can if they have to sneak in there they will,” said Ronnie Olson the Head Basketball Coach for Shady Spring.

As they neared the postseason in 2020, the Tigers were poised to make a run in Charleston. Until playoffs were cancelled due to the pandemic. Braden remembers the feeling, and it fuels him to play each game as if it were his last.

“It is always in the back of my mind, that we could come as far as we did last year and then do it this year and then it shuts down and ends our season,” said Braden.

The work that both Braden and Cole put in every day shows on the court. During this season, Braden reached 500 career points in just 28 varsity games. Just a few weeks earlier, Cole recorded his first triple double performance as Tiger. In that same game Braden scored 37 points. The brothers said their chemistry is a big part of their success.

” I can just look at him and he looks and me and we know what we are doing and it helps a lot,” said Braden.

And a little bit of sibling rivalry can help to pad the stats.

“If we are playing one on one you never want to lose to him, which I never have,” said Cole.

With his parents helping him in the gym, and his brother by his side on the court, Cole said every point he scores or assists is for them.

“Family is something you know that always sticks with you so you wanna make sure they are close to you,” said Cole.

The Chapman brothers and the Tigers host Independence High School on Apr. 12 in their last game of the regular season.