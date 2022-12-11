UPDATE 10:45 P.M. SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2022 – RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — Both lanes of Route 60 are now open.

ORIGINAL – 10:18 P.M. SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2022 — Both lanes of U.S. Route 60 closed after a multi-vehicle accident.

At 5:56 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, 2022, multiple crews responded to a two-car collision near the Main Street area of Rainelle.

There are no reported injuries at the moment.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s department, Rainelle Fire Department, Quinwood Fire Department, and Western White Sulphur E.M.S. all responded.