Two children reported missing in Summers County found hours later

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WVNS) — Two kids were found in Meadow Bridge after one of the child’s grandparents reported them missing this morning.

The two children, ages 9 and 10, were first reported missing at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, January 21, 2020. Immediately, first responders from multiple fire departments, Summers County Sheriff’s deputies, and Hinton Police Officers started a search.

Summers County Sheriff Justin Faris said his biggest concern was the fact the children were out in the snow in nothing but a t-shirt and sweatpants. Two hours later, Faris said the children were found by one of their grandparents two miles down the road from the home.

“It’s cold out here right there is snow on the ground as you see, the day could’ve ended a lot worse than it did,” said Faris.

First responders took the children to a hospital in Summers County to check for any cold related injuries.