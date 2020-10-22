Montgomery General Elderly Care Center confirms multiple cases of COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, WV (WVNS) — An elderly care facility in Fayette County experienced an spike in COVID-19 cases the week of Sunday, October 18, 2020.

As of October 22, the center reported 22 residents currently in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. Three staff members who tested positive are also in quarantine. The center reported two resident deaths, but did not confirm whether they were COVID-19 related.

“They had the diagnosis at death, but it is not clear that it was necessarily the cause of death,” said Deborah Hill, an administrator with Montgomery General Elderly Care Center. “We are dealing with folks that are well in their 80’s and 90’s with co-morbid conditions.”

Administrators did not say how residents and staff members contracted the virus from the recent outbreak.

Hill said she cannot even begin to describe the emotional and physical toll the pandemic has had on her staff. She further said her staff works in fear of spreading the virus to both their families and the residents they care for. The fear continues to grow with each confirmed case of COVID-19.

“It’s emotionally straining to work in an area where you fear are you going to be sick tomorrow,” said Hill.

Hill said the pandemic is also an incredibly stressful time for residents and their families.

“The families live to come and see their loved ones. The residents live for activities and communal dining and all these things they look forward to,” Hill said. “None of this is possible due to COVID.”

Administrators said they are confident they are controlling the spread of the coronavirus in their facility.

“We were doing everything possible and we continue that communication with the health department to look for new ideas,” said Hill.