BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Two volleyball players from the area won’t go far this fall to pursue sports and their college degrees.

Emily Stack and Jayden Shrewsbury from Woodrow Wilson High School signed with WVU Tech in Beckley.

They said they are excited about the upcoming season and their studies.

“I’m very excited. I never really thought that I’d play the next level for college so it’s very exciting that um that they want me to play for them,” said Stack.

“I didn’t want to go far because I didn’t want to leave my family so I’m excited to stay and just be able to live in my house,” said Shrewsbury

Stack wants to go into Nursing at WVU Tech while Shrewsbury considers the same major.

They said they’re excited to start at Tech and doing so together definitely helps the transition from high school to college.