Two incumbent republicans replaced by educators in WV Senate

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Two incumbent republicans lost their spots on the ballot for state senate in November. Both Sue Cline and Mitch Carmichael were defeated in the primary election on June 9, 2020.

Cline is currently the Senator for the 9th District and Carmichael is the current Senate President.

Both senators pushed back against the omnibus education bill, which passed in 2019.

They were defeated in the primary election by two educators. Carmichael lost to Amy Nichole Grady, a teacher in Mason County. Cline was defeated by David “Bugs” Stover, a former teacher in Wyoming County.

While we cannot say this is the reason they lost, teachers in Wyoming County told 59News they look forward to seeing what their fellow educators will do in the state senate. Jordan Manning teaches in Wyoming County. She said she was excited for the change.

“Sen. Carmichael was replaced by a schoolteacher, so that I feel like that sends a very clear message that the people want to be lead by people that have been there and people that know how it is, currently, in public education,” Manning explained.

Both republican nominees will face their Democratic opponents in the primary election in November.