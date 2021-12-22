Two local women expand new business to Hinton

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — For the first time since opening in 2005 a new business moved into the Hinton Technology Center.

Brianna Duckworth and Kirsten Hylton met at Shady Spring High School. Both went off to college with different aspirations, but the pandemic had other plans.

“It caused our jobs to kind of go away and so we thought what is something we can do. Well, when we moved back home we noticed there was a hole. We noticed things that were missing, and there were businesses that didn’t know how to market themselves, how to get themselves on the map, how to market themselves for the new and growing tourism coming into the state,” said Duckworth, the Co-Founder of Go Duck Media.

The two women started the Go Duck Media in March of 2021. Their goal is to help companies better advertise in the ever-changing digital landscape. In less than a year, their business grew to cover more than 50 clients from across three different states and multiple counties in West Virginia.

It was at the Beckley Women’s Expo over the summer, where Hinton Mayor Jack Scott came across their company. He said within minutes of talking to the two of them, he felt they were exactly what the area needed.

“This is the egg in the incubator we bring these young ladies in hopefully begin to attract other folks in their age group to the area that’s our future we have to bring young adults here to help lead this community and lead us into the next century,” said Mayor Scott.

Both Duckworth and Hylton said they never thought they would be in this position and they can’t believe how quickly things have progressed.

“Something that started off as two girls in the computer in the chocolate moose turned into an actual business that we are actually proud of and we are proud to see what we can do with the state,” said Hylton, the director of operations.

From here they plan to get started on expanding their operations and hiring employees. While the City of Hinton hopes to bring in more businesses with theirs as an example.