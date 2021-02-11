Two men from Georgia arrested in Beckley, one wanted for murder

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Two men from Georgia, including one wanted for murder, were arrested in Beckley.

Beckley Police Department said officers pulled over a taxi cab on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 near Beckley City Hall.

Officers later searched the cab and found methamphetamine, crack cocaine, heroin and marijuana. They also found a stolen handgun and another handgun without a serial number. The items belonged to the two men in the car, 20-year-old Adairius Copeland and 20-year-old Henry Albritton. They are both from Macon, Georgia.

Investigators later found out Albritton is a Fugitive from Justice and is wanted for murder out of Georgia.

Both men were arrested. Albritton is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver and Fugitive from Justice. Copeland is being charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver and Simple Possession. They are both in Southern Regional Jail.