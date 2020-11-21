United Way of Southern West Virginia hosts annual Wonderland of Trees live auction

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The United Way of Southern West Virginia hosted its annual Wonderland of Trees Live auction on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

For the first time in the event’s history, the event was hosted at the Summit Bechtel J.W, Jr. Leadership Center.

Megan Legursky, the Executive Director of United Way of Southern West Virginia, said the new venue allowed them to host the event in a safe way. Auctioneers bid on trees representing businesses and organizations from around the area.

“Yeah we’ve had a great turnout. It’s beautiful, people are bidding, we have had thousands of people vote on trees,” Legursky said.

Legursky said she is thankful for everyone who came out to the auction, and she hopes the Wonderland of Trees helped everyone get into the holiday spirit.