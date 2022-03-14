MONTGOMERY, WV (WVNS) — A large structure fire in Fayette County is considered contained, but not fully extinguished.

Around five, Sunday afternoon, March 13, emergency responders arrived on site of the former Montgomery High school and city hall, which was engulfed in flames.

Crews respond to fire at old Montgomery High School

Montgomery Fire and Police were on the scene, as well as ladder trucks and firefighters from different stations across Fayette and Kanawha counties.

Mayor Greg Ingram said you could see the smoke from anywhere in the city, and it was something he had never seen before.

“This is not typical of vagrant fire, this thing went all at once, the third floor was just totally engulfed immediately,” said Ingram.

Due to how quickly the flames rose and spread throughout the building, they are treating the investigation as a search for signs of arson. People on the scene said it was difficult to watch it happen to a building that has meant so much to the area.

“I can remember when some of the other buildings were in a better shape than they are now, it can be tough to see them go downhill,” said Paris Workman, the Montgomery chief of police.

Mayor Engram said when things like this happen, it showcases the need to do something about the abandoned buildings in the city and the area.

“We gotta find the money to take these buildings down, not just in Montgomery or Charleston and these big cities but in these small towns too,” said Mayor Ingram.

The state fire’ marshalls office was notified, and both the Fayette County Sheriffs Department and Montgomery city police will also join in on the investigation.

A demolition crew is on the scene to bring the building down because it was deemed too dangerous to leave. City officials remind people driving through to be aware of possible debris or road closures.