BECKLEY (WVNS) – Upland Soul Food, a new restaurant set to open in downtown Beckley, is opening on Friday, January 5th.

Upland Soul Food is aiming to bring a taste of home cooking to Beckley’s Main Street

The restaurant prioritizes both in person dining and take out. Beckley is the first location for this restaurant.

Tamara Grangene, Head Chef and Robert Dunlap, co-owner, described what customers can expect.

“Good food, good atmosphere,” said Grangene.

“It’s also something about her. I mean, she just has that energy, and that kindness just radiates from her” added Dunlap.

Upland Soul Food opens at 10:30 in the morning on January 5th.