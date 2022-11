BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– It was a special day as the Valley College Beckley Campus held its fall commencement ceremony on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

83 students graduated and earned diplomas from ten different programs, ranging from medical clinical assistant to cybersecurity.

Class Salutatorian Patricia Roop told her fellow graduates to celebrate what they accomplished.

“No matter your situation, take the time to acknowledge what you have achieved,” said Roop.