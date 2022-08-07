MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – Sunday, August 7, 2022, was race day here in Southern West Virginia.

The Virginia XC Series returned to Flat Top, where racers of all skill levels, from beginners to pro circuit riders, came out to show their stuff on the track.

Connor Privett from Wythe County, Virginia said it was a thrill to have some of the best racers in the world come to compete with racers from this area.

“It’s pretty cool. It’s really cool seeing the real fast people out at a just kind of local track,” said Privett.

It is a big deal to get some of the best racers in the world to come out.

Privett said he got into racing because his parents took him to watch an event with elite racers seven years ago, and he was hooked from then.

For other racers, like Caleb Greer, racing is in their blood.

“My dad, Jason Greer, he was very good at it, a seven-time champion. So I decided to give it a try and I like it. I love it,” said Greer.

After Greer finished his ride, he cheered on his twin brother, who he was happy to not be competing against for once.

“I feel better that we’re not racing against each other. So we both have the chance to get first place,” said Greer.

Greer’s brother did finish first in his race, but another winner of the day was Paul Fink. He is a lifelong motorcycle racing fan who was blown away last year when the VXC series asked if they could hold their race on his land.

“Well it’s a little different form baling hay and putting up hay, but we’re still doing it,” Fink joked. “We cut the hay off the land, put it up, and after we got the hay out of the way they were ready to have some fun.”

A small price for a race fan to pay to have riders from the pro circuit racing in your own backyard.