BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Friday, November 11, 2022, was Veteran’s Day. One of many ceremonies honoring those who served was held at the Raleigh County Veterans Museum.

The museum held its Healing Field’s ceremony for nine years now, giving veterans, their families, and the general public the chance to see the artifacts and relive the memories of those who sacrificed for their safety and freedom.

But the museum struggles to stay open and continue providing people with a valuable opportunity.

“It’s so important for our community, our children, to learn about history cause a lot of times, they don’t teach history, teach American history and we have veterans that bring their stuff here because they want it to be preserved, for others to learn about what they’ve gone through,” said Cindy Parker, volunteer director of the museum.

The Veterans Museum is currently looking to move into a larger space to allow for more items to be put on display.

If you are interested in donating to the Veterans Museum, you can drop off donations in person at 1557 Harper Road in Beckley.