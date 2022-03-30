BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Vietnam veterans were honored in Beckley on Wednesday, March 30.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Beckley VA Medical Center to remember the 730 West Virginians who lost their lives in Vietnam.

Veterans from across the area gathered to honor and remember those who they said became family in the military.

“When you’re in the service you have a special bond with your brothers and sisters. It’s a pleasure to come here to help patients, whoever is here, and this wall tells it all. 730 West Virginians that died,” said James Halsey, who is a veteran

The mobile wall was taken down following the ceremony.