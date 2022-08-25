BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) are looking for a potential thief trying to steal from Vecellio&Grogan Inc. Welding Shop.

The WVSP provided these surveillance videos to help in finding information about the crime.

On Wednesday, August 17th, at around 4 P.M., a red Chevrolet Colorado entered the parking lot of Vecellio&Grogan Inc. located at 2251 Robert C. Byrd Drive.

The truck was a newer model, and had West Virginia license plates and a white male driver. It had damage to the passenger side.

The truck began to drive around the property at 4 P.M. and stole thousands of dollars of property from the business as well as the employee’s vehicles that were parked there.

Any help in identifying the perpetrator to help the victims out would be extremely helpful to the State Police.

Anyone can call anonymously to the WVSP Beckley detachment (304-256-6700) and provide tips or ask to speak with S/Tpr. J. D. Morton.