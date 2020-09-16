Virginia implements new police reform policies

(WVNS) — Legislators in Virginia are working to implement different reforms surrounding law enforcement.

On Sept. 9, the Virginia State Senate passed a number of bills focused on police reform. Two of the bills focused on issues highlighted in the last few months. State legislators passed a bill to prohibit no-knock warrants and ban the use of choke holds. A bill to regulate qualified immunity for police officers did not make it through.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) said he supports the reforms and restricting qualified immunity on a reserved basis. He said the restrictions should apply to when an officer is acting in a negligent or intentionally dangerous manner.

“I don’t think anybody should be protected from the consequences of reckless behavior because if you protect them from that you frankly encourage more recklessness. You don’t create an incentive for law enforcement agencies to have good training and good standards around things like use of force,” Kaine explained.

Legislators are reviewing the proposed bill against qualified immunity.