Virginia officials meet to discuss potential fish farm in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Leaders from several Virginia counties are discussing a revenue agreement regarding the new fish farm.

Officials from Tazewell, Russell, and Buchanan Counties will meet Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 to discuss the approval of a regional revenue agreement regarding “Project Jonah,” the proposed salmon farm.

The farm would be built along the Tazewell County and Russell County line. Buchanan County officials offered to join in and help fund any infrastructure improvements needed for the project.

Eric Young, the Tazewell county Supervisor said they want to split the revenue from the project between the three counties.

“I think everyone will be satisfied with it, in the long term it will be beneficial for everybody involved. It helps make this project possible which help create jobs for our residents,” Young explained.

The meeting is set to take place in Tazewell County on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at 4 p.m. Young said they hope the official confirmation for Project Jonah will be made any day now.