Virginia State Superintendent tours Tazewell County schools

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Virginia State Superintendent James Lane said communication between school districts and elected officials is more important than ever during this school year. To get a better idea of what is going on in these school districts, Lane is touring schools across Virginia with one goal in mind.

“How the Department of Education can support all of our school divisions especially during this difficult time,” Lane said.

Lane took a tour of schools in Tazewell County on Monday, October 26, 2020. He said while school districts are operating under different protocols during the pandemic, he wanted to find solutions to the problems presented in each district.

“We want to learn what our school districts are doing and see what is being successful, and what are some of the needs that they have, so when we go back to Richmond we can advocate for our school districts,” Lane said.

While his tours are just beginning, Lane said there is already one re-occurring issue.

“There is also a significant need for broadband. We are hearing that as we tour the schools, so that students have access to the internet at home,” said Lane.

While he said he wants this to be a learning experience, he wanted to reassure and praise the educators for the work they have done so far.

“What our teachers are doing to basically rebuild their curriculum and teach in this new and different way is really impressive. So one of the things that I am going to talk about when I get home is about the great work that our educators are doing,” said Lane.

Lane said he hopes to uncover more issues throughout his tour, and find solutions as well.