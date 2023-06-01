BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Students enrolled in Homeschooling through Raleigh County were given first-hand experiences on Thursday in a multitude of skills.

Students rotated around three classes at the Raleigh County Board of Education building.

Multimedia Exercises, Graphic Design and even shark dissection were all on the special agenda.

Virtual Learning Coordinator Audrey Williams said bringing in the children to meet their classmates while experiencing new things is a great building skill.

“We want our students to have a final lesson and get to experience certain things that they might not get to while in regular classes,” Williams added.

This end of the school year event is also a way for homeschooled students to experience in-person science labs.

Tenth grader Kate Huntz says she is excited to meet classmates she attends school with but has never met.

“It’s cool to be able to meet these other people and not be behind the screen. This is my first year of homeschooling and I love it,” said Huntz.

Williams says she hopes to extend the homeschooling program to higher grade school levels next year.

Currently 215 children attend the homeschooling program.