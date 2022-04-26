BEAVER, WV (WVNS) – Troopers and officers, even E.M.T. are set to go head to head to battle for the net in a challenge that raises awareness and money for autism.

April is autism awareness month and according to the C.D.C. 1 in 54 children have autism.

The Volleyball 4 Autism fundraiser helps West Virginia families through the Un-Prescription Foundation for Autism in partnership with Autism Health located in Beckley.

The game and fundraiser are set to start at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Memorial Baptist Church in Beckley.

“I get calls almost every day this time of year about someone that has a nephew, a child that has been diagnosed and what can they do?” said event organizer Dr. Kelli White. “So we raise awareness and we do it by playing volleyball and we invite our first responders out to come out and play and get teams in the community to come out and just have a day of fun. We’re not looking for experts.”

One $500 scholarship is awarded to a new student applying to New River Community and Technical College during the event.

The West Virginia State Police, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, Jan-Care, and Beckley Police Department are battling for the net this year, and if you want to register a team you need six players and can send an email to volleyball4autism@gmail.com

Admission to the event is $2, there is also a raffle and silent auction during the volleyball games.