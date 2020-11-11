Walmart in Beckley closes its doors temporarily, will reopen Nov. 12

FILE – In this March 31, 2020 file photo, a woman pulls groceries from a cart to her vehicle outside of a Walmart store in Pearl, Miss. Walmart is launching a new membership service for shoppers this month that it hopes can compete with Amazon Prime. Called Walmart+, it will cost $98 a year or $12.95 a month, and give members same-day delivery on 160,000 items, a fuel discount at certain gas stations and a chance to check out at Walmart stores without having to wait at a register. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Walmart Supercenter on Eisenhower Drive in Beckley temporarily closed its doors Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m.

The decision will allow third party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building. The company initiated bringing in third party cleaning crews. This will also allow time for store associates to properly stock the shelves to prep for reopening.

The Beckley Walmart Supercenter will reopen Nov. 12 at 7 a.m.

Walmart released a statement on the temporary closure:

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Saturday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves.

“These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing for associates, placing social distancing signage and enacting emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building.

“We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.”

The decision to temporarily close a store for further sanitization comes from a number of criteria that teams regularly monitor and can’t confine to just “one reason.” This can include regional case counts, advice from local/state health departments or at the direction of Walmart’s Chief Medical Officer.

For more information on how Walmart is handling the pandemic and keeping customers safe, visit their COVID-19 response site.