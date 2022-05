BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia State Police are searching for a wanted sex offender believed to be in the Beckley area.

Paul Hall is a registered sex offender and is wanted for multiple felony violations with the Sex Offender Registry. He is believed to be in the Beckley area.

Any information on Paul Hall’s whereabouts should be forwarded or sent to the West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment. Tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers of West Virginia.