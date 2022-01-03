Warming Centers open up in Beckley for the first time this season

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With the winter weather finally showing up, it is important to know where to go if you find yourself without shelter or heat. The United Way of Southern West Virginia has a place ready to go for those who may need it.

In partnership with the city of Beckley and other organizations in the area, the Beckley Warming Center can provide a hot meal and shelter from the cold.

This year it is located in the fellowship hall of the Beckley Community United Methodist Church for the first time.

The warming center is open from eight at night until eight in the morning when the temperature is below fifteen degrees.

Trena Dacal is the executive director of the United Way of Southern West Virginia. She said she is excited to be able to help more people as a result of the partnership.

“What we know is that we do have some unsheltered community we have people who might have some issues with their heating at home so that warming center is open to anyone who needs to come in and stay safe and warm when the temperatures drop,” said Dacal.

Dacal said they are always looking for volunteers to help run the warming center. Anyone can reach out to her to schedule training and available shifts.