RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — When things start to heat up, it is important to keep safety in mind. This goes for yourself and your loved ones, your pets and children, and your belongings as well.

When it comes to your electronic devices, one of the main things to keep in mind is where they are in your car. It is important to make sure you move them out of the direct sunlight and take them out of the car with you when you leave.

You do not want to overheat your electronic devices, so you need to make sure they stay as cool as they can.

“You know when you have a lot of apps open on your phone, which is always a best practice to close out of your apps when you are done using them, because that keeps your phone constantly running which gives it heat on its own,” Michael Kearney, a sales director for AT&T.

Kearney said another thing to think about, is when you travel with multiple devices, be sure to not stack them together as it increases the chance to overheat.