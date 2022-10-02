RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge held its fifth annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

Like previous years, the company invited Saint Luke’s Lutheran Church to cater and provide authentic German food.

Sam Fonda, co-founder, and co-owner of Weathered Ground said the bad weather did not dampen anyone’s spirits.

“The weather’s not great today but luckily, we have a really spacious taproom and so, it’ll be a bit more intimate of an Oktoberfest,” said Fonda. “It’s just a really, really good time, and we look forward to it every single year.”

For those unfamiliar with Weathered Ground or Oktoberfest, Fonda said both can be fun for the whole family.

“It’s a family-friendly event and it’s good for the whole family, it’s a lot of fun and there’s a lot of good music,” said Fonda.

Proceeds made by Saint Luke’s Church go to Hospice of Southern West Virginia.