Welch holds 102nd Veterans day Parade

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — The country’s longest running Veterans Day Parade found a new way to carry on in McDowell County.

The Welch Veterans Day parade took place every year for the last 101 years. This year, the festivities took place in the form of a reverse parade. People got the chance to stay safe in their cars and drive past the parade.

The veterans in attendance said the holiday is not just for those who served in the past.

“I know I was overseas and lonely and it meant a lot to me to know that people back home really cared about us, and so to celebrate this does mean a lot to all veterans,” said William Rudolph, an Air Force Veteran.

After driving through the parade, people had the chance to take part in socially distanced Veterans Day activities in the newly opened Welch Market.