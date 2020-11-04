Welch to host reverse Veterans Day parade

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — People in Welch will not let the coronavirus cancel one of the longest running traditions in the area.

Every year the town holds a Veterans Day parade. Officials said the parade is too important to the town to cancel.

So, they came up with a plan to hold the parade in a safe way.

“We are the longest running consecutive parade in the United States so we all got together and said ‘Hey we are going to do it, lets figure out how to do it,” said Harold McBride, Mayor of Welch.

The safe solution will be in the form of a reverse parade. It all begins on McDowell Street at 10 a.m. on Veterans Day.