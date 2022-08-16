BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A ‘Welcome Home’ event will be held in Beckley for all military members, Veterans, and family, hosted by Southern West Virginia Joining Community Forces.

The event is open to any current or former military personnel with a valid military ID and their families. The event is aimed to provide food, fun, and veteran’s resources for all military in the area who need them. Welcome Home Family Day will be held at the Glen Jean Armory on August 27, 2022 from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. The Glen Jean Armory is located at 409 Wood Mountain Rd., Glen Jean, WV 25846.

The event will include a resource room with dozens of local resources for military families and Veterans. VA representatives will be on site to help with VA health care enrollment, as well as information about VA benefits. A National Guard representative will be able to help with military ID cards.

A free meal of BBQ, hamburgers, and hot dogs will be provided by the VA Canteen Services out of Beckley VA Medical Center. Aurora Ice food truck will be on site for dessert. The meal is free for a military member or Veteran and their plus one.

There will be games and activities for children to include bounce houses, “Build a Buddy,” a gaming trailer from the West Virginia National Guard, and putt-putt golf.

Southern West Virginia Joining Community Forces is comprised of several organizations with the goals of fostering a sustainable network of local support; fill service and information gaps; and uniting government, non-government, non-profit, corporate, and local citizens. The initiative is focused on grassroots solutions in support of Veterans, military members, and their families and implemented at a community level.

Southern West Virginia Joining Community Forces looks forward to a fun day of information, camaraderie, and family fun. Welcome home!