West Virginia 4H camp registration begins

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — While 4H camps in West Virginia finished up for the year a little more than a month ago, registration for next year is up and running.

October 1, 2020 is the first day families can register to be a part of the 4H camps in West Virginia. The pandemic forced a number of camp events to go virtual.

Kayla Boerboom, the WVU 4H Extension Agent for McDowell and Wyoming Counties, said just in case, the 4H extension service of West Virginia University made registration available online.

“It’s all online and a lot of the parents haven’t used it yet or are not comfortable with it, so we are reaching out and trying to get as many community members as possible to sign up,” Boerboom explained.

National 4H Week begins on Monday, October 4, 2020. Those who register by October 10 will receive a welcome bag filled with different items.

Those interested in registering can click this link to do so.