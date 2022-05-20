BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — While it certainly feels like it now, the summer months return soon, and summer sports are ready to get started as well.

Before their season starts, West Virginia Miners are in need of host families for this summer. Host families just need to provide a bed and meal for the players they take in. West Virginia Miners General Manager Tim Epling and his wife Diane said they are excited for the season to start.

“It’s very important for our players to be in homes with families that ya know care about them just support the teams,” said Diane Epling.

The season starts on June 1st. If you are interested in being a host family you can call here 304-252-7233.