West Virginia represented in the Big Game

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — There is a little bit of West Virginia at the Big Game.

Bryon Leftwich was a star quarterback at Marshall University. After a ten year NFL career and three years as a coach, he got the chance to be a part of the big game. He became the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019.

Leftwich said the lessons and characteristics he learned at Marshall help him interact with players, like Tom Brady.

“So he’s not young that hasn’t really been going fast, he’s a guy that’s been around a lot of different types of football,” said Leftwich.

Leftwich is a part of the most diverse coaching staff in the NFL. He said while he is proud to be a part of history, he hopes one day it will not be a big deal.