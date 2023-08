BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the West Virginia State Police announced a sobriety checkpoint for Raleigh County.

On Friday, August 25, 2023, the West Virginia State Police will conduct a DUI checkpoint along US. Rt. 19, approximately .1 mile south of the intersection with WV Rt. 41, Johnstown Road, in Beckley. The checkpoint will operate from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The checkpoint is being held to increase public awareness and to deter people from driving while under the influence.