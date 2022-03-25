BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley VAMC held a special celebration in honor of National Medal of Honor Day, Friday, March 25, 2022.

The VAMC unveiled a new addition to their Medal of Honor Hallway, Private Gary Martini.

“I’m just so thankful that this happened today, so thank you so much,” said Betty Martini, Private Martini’s aunt.

Private Gary Martini was posthumously awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor after he was killed in action while saving the lives of several of his fellow soldiers during an assault in the Vietnam War.

His brother-in-law James Livesey said he gave up his life to save his fellow man, and at the very least he deserves a spot on the wall.

“I think all the men on this wall right here are heroes and he definitely deserved to be here,” said Livesey.

While Private Martini was born in Virginia and raised in Greenbrier County, he started military service while living in Oregon, which is why he was not yet on the hall.

It was his family members who noticed his absence and began the work to get him on the wall.

“He wasn’t here and I thought wait a minute, he deserves to be on this wall. He is a West Virginian and that is the main effort,” said Livesey.

His family is grateful to finally see Martini get the recognition he deserves in West Virginia.