CLEAR FORK, WV (WVNS) – Westside High School took to the skies on Thursday, May 5, 2022.
The Future Leaders Program at Westside High School held its third Rocket Week. The future leaders program, a part of the West Virginia National Guard, is geared to teach students leadership skills. With this exercise the students worked in teams to build their rocket.
Jim Cook, the Future Leaders Program instructor at Westside said it’s a good STEM exercise.
“We basically use the Viking Rockets from Estes because it allows you to do eleven different fin configurations so students actually have a say in the way the rocket is going to perform and how it’s going to fly. It gives them more choices,” said Cook.
The launch was in honor of Allen Shephard’s 61st anniversary of his achievement as the first American in space.