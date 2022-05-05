CLEAR FORK, WV (WVNS) – Westside High School took to the skies on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

The Future Leaders Program at Westside High School held its third Rocket Week. The future leaders program, a part of the West Virginia National Guard, is geared to teach students leadership skills. With this exercise the students worked in teams to build their rocket.

Jim Cook, the Future Leaders Program instructor at Westside said it’s a good STEM exercise.