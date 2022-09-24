SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) – The Shady Spring library in Raleigh County is the sight of a new environmental project.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Saturday, September 24, 2022, for the rededication of a protected wetlands area behind the library.

Wetlands are a crucial part of the ecosystem that helps to purify storm runoff water, as well as prevent flooding.

The wetlands area behind the library was established nearly a decade ago, but the Piney Creek Watershed Association spent the last year sprucing it up, after years of wear and tear.

“What’s happened over time is the wetlands have filled in a little bit with some sediment, and has overgrown,” said Jim Fedders, the Executive Director of the Piney Creek Watershed Project. “And what we’ve done is, kind of, restored them and created a place where people can learn about wetlands and learn about the environment.”

The new wetlands area includes a handicap-accessible walking trail, an herb garden, and informative signs to teach people about the key role wetlands play in an ecosystem.