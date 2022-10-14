GHENT, WV (WVNS) — There are multiple amendments on the West Virginia ballot this cycle.

Amendment Three would affect the way churches in the state operate. At its base, it would allow the incorporation of churches.

While Amendments One, Two, and Four come with a bit of controversy, lawmakers in Charleston said the change is pretty cut and dry.

“Amendment Three simply puts us in line with other states in allowing churches to incorporate, we are the only state who doesn’t allow it, said Delegate Mike Pushkin (D).

Incorporation would make churches a legal entity, and allow the church to separate their assets from those who operate or are involved with the church.