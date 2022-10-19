RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginians will vote on an amendment, called Amendment Four (4), that could give state lawmakers oversight of the West Virginia Board of Education.

If the majority votes “yes” for Amendment Four, decisions about local schools would receive oversight from Charleston lawmakers, according to experts.

Proponents of Amendment Four explain members of the State Board of Education are appointed by elected officials, while people choose their legislators directly. They argue a vote in favor of Amendment Four lets elected officials have oversight of education.

Those who oppose the law argue State BOE members are educators who focus solely on education. They argue that local schools, not elected officials in Charleston, should make decisions about classroom content and their athletic programs.

Kelly Allen, director of the non-partisan West Virginia Center for Budget and Policy (WVCBP), said on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, that, if voters pass Amendment Four, parents could have less input and control over their local schools.

“We know that there are nuances in every community and every county and currently, and currently there is a path for local decision-making that could be limited,” said Allen.