BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Beckley Police Department reminds motorists to look out for motorcyclists this spring
May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and drivers should be mindful of motorcycles while on the road.
Sgt. Jamie Wilhite with the Beckley Police Department says motorists need to be extra careful and take a second look at intersections for oncoming motorcycles because sometimes they are hard to see. He added riders need to wear a D.O.T.-approved helmet and appropriate clothing while riding.
“Anything is better than nothing. We know a lot of riders like the specialty or novelty helmets but the DOT helmets are what’s required and recommended,” said Sgt, Wilhite.
Sgt. Wilhite said helping to keep things like grass clippings and leaves out of the road in front of their property helps keeps motorcyclists safe.