BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Beckley Police Department reminds motorists to look out for motorcyclists this spring

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and drivers should be mindful of motorcycles while on the road.

Sgt. Jamie Wilhite with the Beckley Police Department says motorists need to be extra careful and take a second look at intersections for oncoming motorcycles because sometimes they are hard to see. He added riders need to wear a D.O.T.-approved helmet and appropriate clothing while riding.