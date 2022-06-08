PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Family members and caregivers know how much it takes to be there for dementia patients and keep them safe.

It is an ongoing job so it is important to know and be aware of any resources available to make it a little easier.

Amy McKinney is the director of the senior center for CASE of WV in Mercer County. Through their program, they offer social interaction, daily check-ins, and respite care.

But McKinney said it is important to offer resources not only for the loved one but the caregiver as well.

“A full-time caregiver is a very very rough job, so having someone to come in to relieve an unpaid caregiver really means the difference between being sane and not,” said McKinney.

McKinney said every county offers different resources, so to understand the full range of resources in your area, it is absolutely necessary to contact your local Alzheimer’s Association.