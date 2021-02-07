What’s for dinner during the Big Game?

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Whether you are watching the Big Game by yourself, or socially distanced with friends and family, there is a good chance you ordered a pizza.

Hour’s before the big game, the kitchen staff at Pasquale’s prepares for one of their busiest days of the year.

“I started over here about 1:30 and haven’t really stopped making pizza since,” said Edward Wrenn, a Chef at Pasquale’s. “Normally if it’s not corona season, we make 100 to 150.”

During the pandemic, Wrenn said not as many people are dining in, but they are seeing more people calling in and carrying out than ever.

“We probably have more to-go’s now than we did of course,” said Wrenn.

He said he enjoys any down time he gets during the day because he knows things can pick up at a moments notice.

“It’s Pasquale’s, that’s a answer for a lot of questions. It’s Pasquale’s so anything can happen,” said Wrenn.