FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Whitewater Rafting season with Adventures on the Gorge began April 1.

Roger Wilson is the CEO of Adventures on the Gorge. He said regardless of the chilly weather, a bus full of people came to the gorge for opening day.

Previous seasons caused restrictions due to the COVID pandemic- something this season will be without.

Wilson says kicking this season off without limitations is a “breath of fresh air.”

“A lot of people come in the spring. They love to get outside and see the fresh air and see the New River Gorge without any leaves on so they can see the mining towns and those types of structures. It’s really great,” said Wilson.

Wilson added Adventures on the Gorge will be opening a retail store in Fayetteville along with a food truck. Both should be in full swing by Memorial Day weekend.