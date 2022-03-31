PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– With more medical cannabis businesses popping up in Southern West Virginia, the question of how they are approved is ever more frequently asked.

Greenlight Dispensary caused quite a stir in Mercer County, and they are not even open.

Community members want to know why the Mercer County Health Department approved the marijuana site and not the County Commission.

Bonnie Allen, the Interim Administrator with the Mercer County health department said it’s simple- it’s state code.

“As far as the health department is concerned all we do according to state code is we approve, the board of health, approves the site,” said Allen.

Greg Puckett is one of the Mercer County Commissioners. He said the code was written back in 2017. One of the requirements to allow site approval for the building is it must be 1,000 feet from a school, church, or daycare.

Puckett added the Commission cannot make those calls.

“Even if they were able to send it back to us and some things. We would not make a ruling on there because the code is already definitive,” said Puckett.

Puckett said even though this is a different product, he welcomes any business to the county and Mercer County community.