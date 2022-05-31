BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — In Beckley, Jerry Rose is a name everybody knows.

The world-renowned dancer started to teach dance around sixty years ago at his Dance Theatre School, currently located on Raleigh Avenue.

His students perform The Nutcracker every December, and a number of his former students even made it to Broadway.

In honor of Rose, Beckley city council members consider an honorary name change. Jeffrey Almond brought the suggestion to Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold.

Rappold said if the council votes to change the name, residents and business owners will not need to change their address. In an honorary naming, the official street names stays the same while a sign that bears the honorary name is the only change.

The mayor said in the early stages of consideration, the plan includes the name “Jerry Rose” on the sign in some way. It is not clear if the honorary name will transform the roadway into a “lane,” “way” or “avenue.”

“I kind of like Jerry Rose Lane. It has a nice ring to it,” said Rappold. “And if you look at Raleigh Avenue, it’s just a couple hundred yards long and would be named in honorary fashion for Jerry Rose.”