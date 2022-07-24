HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The Wild Water Express has something new up its sleeve. During the morning hours of Sunday, July 24, 2022, the pool was home to a sensory hour for kids.

“It’s for special needs kids who have sensory overload issues,” said Lauren Pack, a Lifeguard at Wild Water Express.

Giving children a chance to get in the pool just like anyone else. A sensory hour is meant to give kids a calmer experience. Less background noise, for example, Pack explained there is no crowd around overwhelming the kids.

The Sensory hour is a first for Wild Water Express. Word of mouth from parents helped to get the ball rolling on Sensory hour.

“Our manager said she had a lot of people reach out to her about having one,” said Pack.

While the turnout for the event’s debut was small, Pack said she expects the second Sunday to have more families. The next sensory hour will be held on August 7.