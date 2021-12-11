Winterplace set to open on despite warm winter

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — While it doesn’t exactly feel like winter, fun in the snow is still on the way. Winterplace Ski Resort opens on Dec. 18.

With no mask mandate inside the buildings, things are looking a bit more normal at the resort. But the temperatures are anything but normal. Those at the resort are taking the necessary precautions to welcome everyone ready to hit the slopes.

“We always look at that of course and it also has to do with snowmaking opportunities and fortunately we had some really cold weather and our automated snowmaking system took full advantage of that and we’ve got the hill covered and we are excited cause we are gonna be open to the top when we open up,” said Tom Wagner, Executive Vice President of Winterplace Ski Resort.

Wagner adds that they are feeling the effects of the labor shortage striking the country, and anyone who wants to work in a unique environment should apply.