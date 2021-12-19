Winterplace Ski Resort open for the season

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Winterplace Ski Resort opened for the season Saturday, December 18, and brought a few flurries with it.

“I tell you what driving here and it was snowing all the way into work it was a great way to start the day,” said Tom Wagner, the executive vice president of Winterplace Ski Resort.

Not only did opening weekend bring a little bit of snow with it, but it also brought out hundreds of people ready to hit the slopes.

“It’s a nice start to the season we had a good group of people that were here yesterday enjoying the slopes all day and today the weather has gotten more seasonal a lot cooler temperatures our snowmakers have fired back up and we are going to be opening more terrain real soon so it’s been a great start,” said Wagner.

Snowmakers were out in full force for the weekend, trying to combat some of the warmer temperatures in the area. While not all of the mountain is open to the public, and snow tubing is not open as well, Wagner is confident they will be ready when the time is right.

People traveled from all over to take part in the opening weekend. One family from South Carolina said they are still hesitant to fly, and were happy to find a place close by.

“It is a nice easy access place it is not like all the other ones where you have to go up in the woods and stuff. Just up 77 and we were here. We rented that house right there it was easy peasy. The kids have been playing in the snow all day, its been nice,” said Josh Jernigan, who brought his family from Columbia, South Carolina.

For Wagner, the return of ski season brings a sense of familiarity, and he is excited to get back on the slopes himself.

“It’s fantastic to see the smiles on the face not only from our staff but our guests. It’s like so many people are so glad just to get out again and communicate with each other and that is what skiing is about, its about having fun with your family and friends on the snow,” said Wagner.

