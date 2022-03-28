BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–A women-owned travel nursing agency wants to take the mountain state by storm as they help combat the nursing shortage.

C and C trusted staffing opened its doors in 2021.

Two former travel nurses wanted to create the changes they wanted to see within the healthcare and travel nursing industry and empower women in healthcare.

“We wanted to do it under the foundation of a women-owned business because it’s really important for women to be in charge of the business and be in charge in the healthcare industry,” said Chianne Frasure, the co-owner of C and C

The duo met as travel nurses themselves while on a travel assignment before the pandemic, both with the goal of setting up their own agency in the future. Frasure is located in the Charleston area, while co-owner Carriel Pannell is in the southern part of the state.

“It’s just crazy, we clicked,” Pannell added. “I think a couple of days later we actually started talking about, ‘Hey I’ve been thinking about starting a travel nurse agency would you be interested?’ and it took a few years to happen but I would have chosen nobody else to be my partner,” said Pannell.

The team has nurses in every state across the country and new contracts pop up daily.

They believe their knowledge of the industry gave them a leg up in their business.

“We know what travelers need. We have worked ourselves so we know what we expect and what we want and also we know what the employers require,” said Pannell.

The agency currently staffs CNAs, LPNs, and RNs in both hospitals and long-term care facilities.

They plan to open an office in Beckley in the near future.

