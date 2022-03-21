BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A staple event in Beckley returns for its 24th year.

The Beckley Women’s Expo kicks off Friday, March 25, 2022.

The event features vendors, artisans, and local businesses from around the area. People will have the chance to visit tables throughout the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center and have the chance to win prizes both Friday and Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Doors open from 1-7 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

With more than one hundred and forty vendors already signed up, Jim Sassak, the event coordinator believes this could be the biggest expo they have ever seen.

“It’s taken off like the spring flowers so it is pretty nice, so we are pretty excited about it a lot of people are anxious to be at the show and it’s just gonna be a great weekend,” said Sassak.

There will be a special guest joining the expo from 1-2 p.m. on Friday.

Colson Glover, the 67th Mountaineer Mascot, and a Greenbrier East alumni will make a trip back home to Southern West Virginia to greet people at the women’s expo.

Tickets are still available at participating vendors