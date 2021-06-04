Women’s Expo returns to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The annual Women’s expo kicked-off at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

Those who organize the event began the first day with a ribbon cutting. The Convention Center transformed in to an expo, and people from all around the area showed up to network, and put their goods and services on display.

Those in attendance said it is nice to have events like the Expo return.

“We were shut down for a little bit last year. It is just nice to get out and talk to people, and show what we can do, show them our products,” Megan Curry, owner of Scissorhands Pet Grooming.

The Expo continues on Saturday, June 5, 2021. The doors open at 10 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.